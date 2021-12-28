ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the...

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins’ transformation from an NFL doormat to legitimate playoff contender is complete. Miami, which began this season 1-7, is in possession of a winning record courtesy of Monday night’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, putting Brian Flores’ team in position to qualify for the postseason if Miami (8-7) can win its final two games of the regular season.
Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
Jaylen Waddle
Ian Book
Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
