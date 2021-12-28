ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR finds racism in the Beatles

Beatles fans of all ages can flock to Disney Plus for a new documentary called “Get Back” that reassembles footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr creating music as the band begins to dissolve. NPR used the occasion for guilt-trip clickbait: “How did we get stuck with...

1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles Back On Top Of The Billboard Charts

The success of the Peter Jackson's nearly eight-hour The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+ still lingers with the band's 1970 Let It Be album sitting on top of the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart for the first time. Upon its original release, Let It Be hit Number One on...
Texas Monthly

The Texan Who Saved the Beatles

In 1969, the Beatles were on the brink of collapse. They stopped touring in 1966, exhausted by years on the road and increasingly manic fans whose screams were so loud that the Fab Four very often couldn’t hear their own music. Then, disaster struck the following year: manager Brian Epstein, the man most responsible for the band’s superstardom (and, crucially, for keeping the four disciplined), died suddenly of an overdose. The Beatles managed themselves while they argued over Epstein’s replacement, and by 1969, mounting interpersonal and business tensions threatened to destroy the friendship at the core of the group. Following Ringo Starr’s brief departure from the band in 1968, it was clear to everyone around The Beatles that their future as friends, let alone as a band, was in jeopardy.
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' 50 greatest guitar songs

As Peter Jackson's landmark documentary, Get Back, finally sees the light of day, Guitar World is celebrating the 50 best guitar moments from the band's hit-making history. The Beatles were such talented songwriters that it’s easy to overlook the fact that their music has some great – and occasionally groundbreaking – guitar work.
Paul Mccartney
Ringo Starr
Stevie Wonder
Dave Grohl
John Lennon
Ann Powers
Georgetown Voice

Get Back is a raw stage for the Beatles

During the month of January in 1969, the Beatles came together to create a multimedia project that would include a TV special, a live show (their first in years), and a documentary. This was the genesis of Get Back, an intimate look at the Beatles’ composition of two of their most heralded albums, Abbey Road (1969) and Let it Be (1970). The group—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—sat in their studio (and various other locations) to record new songs for a live show sometime later in the month. The entire time, cameras were watching them, recording their laughs, disputes, mistakes, tea breaks, and hit-making. This docuseries consists of three episodes, each averaging 2.5 hours in length, and was released on Disney+ this past Thanksgiving weekend.
The New Yorker

A Close Read of the Beatles in “Get Back”

I suspect that no one—truly, no one—could have imagined the success of the new Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” the director Peter Jackson’s recut of the footage shot in January of 1969 that produced the dim documentary “Let It Be.” After having taken on the task of reshaping our entire conception of the First World War in his previous “updated” documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” Jackson has now taken on the harder task of reconstructing our view of Paul’s quarrel with George over the guitar riffs in “Two of Us.” Even so: nearly eight hours of guys making desultory passes at old songs, painfully constructing new ones through hours of repetition and the testing of tentative lyrics—“Is Tucson in Arizona?” John checks with Paul as they write “Get Back”—all the while mildly bickering and talking past one another in a family broth of warm memories and clouded quarrels? Really? Only the remaining coterie of grizzled Beatles fans, surely, would respond. But the documentary works and, apparently, has been an astonishing success both in the numbers of people who have watched it and the number of responses it has provoked.
Herald Community Newspapers

‘Get Back,’ the documentary, humanizes the Beatles

I have no memory of Beatlemania. The movement, which erupted in the early 1960s and was accompanied in the following years by an outpouring of teenage hysteria not seen since, is history to me, recalled only in books and films. The Beatles released “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” in...
foreveraltoona.com

Beatles 12/23/21

The editors at NME took a long, hard look at the 185 self-written Beatles tracks and rated each and every one of them. The band’s 1966 Revolver closer, “Tomorrow Never Knows” topped the chart, with 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club finale “A Day In the Life” coming in second, Paul McCartney‘s 1968 tour-de-force and nine-week chart-topper, “Hey Jude” following at Number Three.
Monticello Express

COLUMN: 'Get Back' is Beatles gold

We interrupt our usual (well, semi-usual) Home Stretch sports column to bring you a few words about “Get Back.”. The three-part, nearly eight-hour series involving the Beatles, appears on Disney Plus. There are numerous twists and turns to what the producers, and the band, hoped to accomplish, but in...
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Variety

Why 2021 Was the Year of the Drummer

For most, the pandemic with its lockdowns and quarantines has meant days filled with repetition. Working from home, sticking to a routine, indulging in smaller circles of pre-vetted activities — the beat goes on and on and on. If 2020 brought back the guitar (credit: Harry Styles), 2021 was the year of the drummer — a center keeping it all solid and moving, track after track. Rhythmic chic was on display everywhere including books, records and films. It seemed like, as the world slowed down, every beatmaker flipped the switch and kept going. Drummers share a secret insight as to what makes...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
963kklz.com

Eric Clapton Reps Release Statement About Recent Bootleg Lawsuit

Eric Clapton Management has issued a statement in response to reports stemming from a German woman selling a bootleg Clapton CD on eBay. As previously reported, the aforementioned woman was selling her late husband’s CDs on eBay, and she said her husband had bought the Clapton bootleg from a department store over 30 years ago. The bootleg was listed for the equivalent of $11.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Will Be Ecstatic Over Johnny Galecki’s Instagram Announcement

Christmas is almost here, and Johnny Galecki is getting everyone in the spirit with his latest project. On Thursday, The Big Bang Theory actor excitedly announced on Instagram that he lent his voice for a modern rendition of the radio show Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure. Johnny joined a star-studded cast to bring the children’s show back to life with a touch of familiarity. With more than a dozen celebrities on the Cinnamon Bear roster, folks will instantly recognize Alan Cumming as the titular character, Ryan Reynolds as Santa Claus and Johnny as Fee-Fo the Giant.
