Interior Design

Cottage end table w/ rustic x

By Submitted by Anonymous (not verified)
ana-white.com
 5 days ago

Made the cottage end table, but through in the...

ana-white.com

ana-white.com

I learned to use a Kreg Jig for the Rustic X hall tree

I made this headboard-inspired version of the rustic X hall tree in about 8 hours with the help of my hubby and son-in-law. I own a miter saw and basic tools, but no Kreg Jig. I thought I would be able to make it without one since I made a similar entry table just screwing the pieces together and hiding the screw heads under the dome-shaped clavos. I planned to do the same with this project but soon realized that the way the 2x4s were attached to one another it would not be possible. My son-in-law allowed me to borrow his Kreg Jig and showed me how to use it. I used the clavos and iron accents to match the sofa table and love the way my version of the rustic X hall tree turned out! The finish is Varathane Classic Wood Stain in Jacobean and the corner accents were purchased from Hobby Lobby.
LIFESTYLE
talbotspy.org

House of the Week: Enchanting Cottage

Good things do come in small packages as I soon discovered when I toured this week’s charming house that is very special for so many reasons. One of the original houses that front St. Mary’s Square, it began its life in the late 19th century as the Methodist Episcopal Church’s Sunday School. Its next owner was Eleanor Blades who built a two-bay, two story house on the lot. Today it is a private residence that was on this year’s Christmas in St. Michaels Tour of Homes. The owner retired from her business named “The Enchanting Florist” and I soon fell under the spell of this enchanting cottage when the owner graciously gave me a tour.
HOME & GARDEN
atlantahomesmag.com

Cottage Charm

At first glance, the living room’s wood-paneled walls might imply the kind of traditional mountain decor that sometimes goes with it, but the stylish mix of furnishings seen here quickly dispels that notion. Unique for this house, designer Christy Dillard Kratzer opted for a deep brown wall color, Sherwin-Williams Black Fox, a cozy choice which also gives the modestly sized space an even greater sense of intimacy. At the same time, the room’s high ceiling, numerous windows and open floor plan create “a wonderful lofty feeling,” says Dillard Kratzer. Because the living room is open to the adjacent kitchen, the designer connected both spaces, and the outdoors as well, by working with an earthy color palette accented with green. Texture, most notably in the form of a pair of wood and metal armchairs covered in hair on hide and a woven coffee table, brings added warmth to a space already swathed in it, courtesy of the inviting stone fireplace.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ana-white.com

Rustic Modern Hall Tree

I made this slightly smaller version of Ana’s Hall Tree to fit smaller spaces. I added beadboard to the back to put an added farmhouse touch. Finished in Golden Oak and white.
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Cottage
ana-white.com

Cottage Bench with Storage Cubbies

Dimensions are shown above. 36″ wide, 18″ high x 14 1/2″ deep. 2 – 2×2 @ 28 1/2″ (Back Legs) 3 – 2×2 @ 33″ (Back Support, Bottom and Front 2x2s) 1 – 1×12 @ 9 1/2″ (Center Divider)
ana-white.com

Low loft bed...

My son's bed fell apart like a day before this plan came out. Being able to create things with just my chop saw makes it so simple and fun to do with my young son.
HOME & GARDEN
ana-white.com

Narrow Console Table - Modern Farmhouse Collection

I live in the UK and really enjoy the range of projets you show on your website. Only been doing DIY woodworking for about a year and you have helped enormously. I built this console table in time for Xmas and really pleased with the result. The plans you provide are perfect, simple, easy to follow and give just the right amount of detail. It means only wood needed for the project is bought and little is wasted. The videos you produce to accompany the plans are exactly what is needed. It is so helpful to see the suggested order of building the project and also as a check to see what each stage should look like.
HOME & GARDEN
lizmarieblog.com

Cozy Cottage Winter Decor

As we transition from Christmas decor to winter decor here on white cottage farm, I find myself craving a different vibe in each space of our house that is currently not under construction. In some rooms I’m craving simplicity with no winter greens, maybe just a plant or two. But in our front living room I was wanting more of a cozy formal winter look using some of our leftover greens from Christmas & I was really inspired by a handmade sign I got from one of my favorite people I follow on Instagram, Carried Away Antiques. Here is the look that I cam up with for this space this winter…
INTERIOR DESIGN
ana-white.com

Hall Tree and House Number Plantr

Hi Ana, I recently made two of your posts. First, the 2”x4” hall tree and then the house number planter. We found some unique hooks at Hobby Lobby for the hall tree. This is great to keep the kids’ backpacks off of the floor. On the house number planter I stained it with Antique Beige, but is more gray than beige. I then put 3 coats of spar urethane on it to protect from the TX sun.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Step inside this warm, ultra Christmassy cottage in Snowdonia

On a chilly December day in North Wales, Ty Coch is a beacon of Christmas cheer. Located along a remote track, the farm cottage windows are aglow with candlelight and a curl of smoke laces the cold winter air. Beyond the house, the rugged mountains of Snowdonia seem to stretch almost to the sea.
WORLD
Aspen Daily News

On the Table

Aspen’s winter season promises to be as delicious and decadent as ever with an array of new dining establishments ready to welcome guests in from the cold. Taking over the Residences at The Little Nell’s prime mountainside space, CHICA promises a year-round, wining-and-dining party. Helmed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, the entertainment-focused restaurant—open for lunch, après ski, dinner and weekend brunch—celebrates the vibrant cuisines of Central and South America, with crowd favorites from its Miami and Las Vegas locations and about 30 percent of the menu unique to Aspen (think: Wild Boar Chili Rojo, Seafood Cazuela, and Roasted Brazilian Butternut Squash Soup). Handmade tiles and bright accents contribute to the Latin American-influenced design (by the Rockwell Group) and spicy vibe, which lasts late into Friday and Saturday nights with live music, DJs and dancing. 501 E. Dean St., chicarestaurant.com.
ASPEN, CO
ana-white.com

Grazing board

Used your idea of a grazing board or charcuterie Board to build one for my daughter for Christmas. I have made some cutting boards for her in the past but now she has a charcuterie board for the specific purpose.
HOBBIES
BHG

Win this BH&G End Table

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 12:00 AM EST on 12/27/2021. Ends: 11:59 PM EST on 12/28/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
LOTTERY
ana-white.com

Simple Crate Toy Box

Dimensions for this wooden toy box shown above, overall size is optimized for using cedar fence pickets with minimal waste. 1 - 1/2" plywood @ 34" x 18" 5 - cedar fence pickets, not dog eared or 5 - 1x6x8 feet long. 4 - non marking caster wheels with screws...
SHOPPING
ana-white.com

My take on the chicken coop design

When we became accidental chicken owners, we had to build a coop fast. I found the plans for Ana’s replica of the Williams Sonoma chicken coop and got to work. They were very easy to follow and easy to modify to fit our own needs and aesthetic. We decided to enlarge the coop and remove the planter in the original plans do we could accommodate more chickens while keeping the original footprint. Instead of plywood, we used cedar reclaimed from an old fence we had recently replaced. We also enlarged the rear door to make clean out as easy as possible. I cut pieces of corrugated plastic that fit inside the door and windows to winterize the coop when temps drop below freezing. The run is designed to follow the shape of the coop and is large enough to give our 5 chickens plenty of space. The planter box runs the length of the chicken run, providing some plants to munch on inside and shady vines that will eventually cover the outside. Thanks for the awesome plans!
ANIMALS
westchestermagazine.com

Cozy up for the Winter in This Rustic Lakeside Farmhouse in Ossining

Stoke a fire and watch the snow fall on your own personal winter wonderland from this 1820s colonial farmhouse just minutes from the Taconic. If you love rustic details like hardwood floors and exposed beams but don’t want to give up the exquisite rapture of central air, this updated antique farmhouse on almost 12 acres of Ossining might just be your dream home.
OSSINING, NY
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS

