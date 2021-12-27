Cottage end table w/ rustic x

At first glance, the living room’s wood-paneled walls might imply the kind of traditional mountain decor that sometimes goes with it, but the stylish mix of furnishings seen here quickly dispels that notion. Unique for this house, designer Christy Dillard Kratzer opted for a deep brown wall color, Sherwin-Williams Black Fox, a cozy choice which also gives the modestly sized space an even greater sense of intimacy. At the same time, the room’s high ceiling, numerous windows and open floor plan create “a wonderful lofty feeling,” says Dillard Kratzer. Because the living room is open to the adjacent kitchen, the designer connected both spaces, and the outdoors as well, by working with an earthy color palette accented with green. Texture, most notably in the form of a pair of wood and metal armchairs covered in hair on hide and a woven coffee table, brings added warmth to a space already swathed in it, courtesy of the inviting stone fireplace.
Comments / 0