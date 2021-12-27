Cottage end table w/ rustic x

When we became accidental chicken owners, we had to build a coop fast. I found the plans for Ana’s replica of the Williams Sonoma chicken coop and got to work. They were very easy to follow and easy to modify to fit our own needs and aesthetic. We decided to enlarge the coop and remove the planter in the original plans do we could accommodate more chickens while keeping the original footprint. Instead of plywood, we used cedar reclaimed from an old fence we had recently replaced. We also enlarged the rear door to make clean out as easy as possible. I cut pieces of corrugated plastic that fit inside the door and windows to winterize the coop when temps drop below freezing. The run is designed to follow the shape of the coop and is large enough to give our 5 chickens plenty of space. The planter box runs the length of the chicken run, providing some plants to munch on inside and shady vines that will eventually cover the outside. Thanks for the awesome plans!

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO