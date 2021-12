Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO