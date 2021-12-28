The Top 8 Games of 2021

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC. Harmonix’s Fuser is perhaps the most musical game on this list because you’re creating new music while playing. It puts you behind the DJ booth of your own character who’s attempting to climb the ranks of electronic festivals. What’s more is that you’re not just hitting notes to the beat of a song like you might in the studio’s more famous music game, Guitar Hero, but rather, it’s you that’s creating the song. You can splice drums from one track with keys from another. Continue to build your song by adding in some guitar, maybe, and when you’re ready, drop in a vocal track – boom, you’ve made a wild remix that the judgmental crowd hopefully enjoys. Fuser is currently the closest we’ll get to becoming a DJ without, you know, actually becoming a DJ. | Our Review.

