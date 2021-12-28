ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

ECI team on 3-day visit to UP to review poll preparedness

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A team of the Election Commission of India will be on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly...

