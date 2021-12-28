ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering South Africa’s Desmond Tutu and his connection to North Carolina

By WBTV Web Staff
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week's loss of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu offers an incredible flashback to what this reporter calls a mountain top moment and experience. During 1994, WBTV's Steve Crump was given total access to him in Capetown, South Africa during a U.S. sanctioned trade...

Comments / 0

