The UW-Stout women’s basketball team had one game canceled and another rescheduled on Monday. The Blue Devils’ game at Rockford set for Dec. 30 was canceled due to health and safety protocols. It will not be rescheduled. Additionally, their game against Gustavus Adolphus, originally scheduled for Dec. 15, will be played this Saturday on the road.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO