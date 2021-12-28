Vestal to Vote on Police Chief Severance Package

A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly hitting a pedestrian near Court Street and Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:25am on Christmas, December 25, 2021. According to the Utica Police Department the driver of the vehicle left the scene and “made no effort to contact any emergency service to notify of the crash.” After the individual was brought to the hospital investigators began searching for clues about the incident.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO