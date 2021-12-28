Vestal to Vote on Police Chief Severance Package
The Town of Vestal website says there is a special session December 27 to vote on “a Separation Agreement between Police Chief John Butler and the...wibx950.com
The Town of Vestal website says there is a special session December 27 to vote on “a Separation Agreement between Police Chief John Butler and the...wibx950.com
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0