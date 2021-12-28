ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal to Vote on Police Chief Severance Package

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
The Town of Vestal website says there is a special session December 27 to vote on “a Separation Agreement between Police Chief John Butler and the...

