As the song goes, “My city love me like DeMar DeRozan.” Whether that be SoCal, Toronto or Chicago, DeMar comes through with the word on this week’s episode of Knuckleheads. The 4x All-Star details his journey from Compton to becoming the face of the Toronto Raptors. He gets into what it was like seeing the Raptors win, what he learned under Coach Popovich, and why he’s so excited to be on the Chicago Bulls. And you won’t want to miss some never before heard (and Drake-approved) bars. Tune in, y’all!

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO