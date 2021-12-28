New Year's Holiday Schedule

SAN ANGELO – City of San Angelo offices will be closed during the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. Here is the schedule of departments and closing times: Most City operations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. See more information on the holiday schedule below. Trash Service There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but the landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. COVID-19 reporting There will not be any COVID-19 reports Dec. 23-24 or Dec. 31. The weekly reports…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO