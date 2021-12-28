12 Incredible Upstate Statues That Will Inspire You

Driving through the Poughkeepsie, Red Oaks Mill area regularly, one can't help but notice this eyesore of a building. Back in May, it was reported by Hudson Valley Post, that a truck had driven into an abandoned building at 2019 New Hackensack Rd in Poughkeepsie, causing significant damage to the structure. The building was reportedly once a glass place called Community Glass. I remember way back when seeing the place open as a business. It's been sitting vacant for so many years at this point. I always wondered if someone would come along and do something with it, maybe even turn the place into an apartment building.
