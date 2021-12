BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Omicron variant is taking its toll on children. Pediatric hospitals in parts of the U.S are filling up fast, and rates are up in Maryland too, with child hospitalizations spiking within the month of December alone. According to the CDC, the rate of hospitalizations among children ages 17 and younger in Maryland on December 2, 2021 was 0.05% of 100,000 patients, but the rates rose, and on December 26, it was at 0.25% per 100,000 population. Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pediatrician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine attributes the rise to two factors – the first being...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO