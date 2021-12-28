ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Reader supports letter writers SPLOST suggestions

Brunswick News
 2 days ago

The News recently published an excellent letter to the editor on Dec. 18 from a former chairman of the 2016 SPLOST Citizens Oversight Committee that outlined three key considerations or recommendations before proposing the next special- purpose, local-option sales tax. All these recommendations should be seriously considered. With...

thebrunswicknews.com

weareteachers.com

20 Activities to Support Letter Naming Fluency

We usually start teaching the alphabet by singing the ABCs song. Once kids have that down pat, it’s time for the next step—recognizing the letters in print. This skill is called letter naming fluency, and it’s a key step for pre-readers. Mostly, it just takes a lot of practice. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to make that practice fun, like these letter naming fluency activities. Easy as ABC!
SOCIETY
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Another writer’s letter was erroneously attributed to me

This letter is a rebuttal to one by Max Miller that was erroneously attributed to me. Virus: COVID-19 is transmitted by vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states this fact. People with allergy issues to polyethylene glycol may have serious health issues if they get the shot. That question is now asked when you sign up for a booster.
INDIA
Fast Company

Use these tactics to be more influential at work

Whether you’re trying to get your dream job, convince your boss to give you more responsibility, get your colleagues excited about your idea, get neighbors to vote for your proposal, or simply persuade family members to consider somewhere new for vacation, your influencing skills are key. We all know this. And yet, few of us do it well because we fail to exercise the full breadth of influencing skills at our disposal.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices, ethical decisions for hospital staff

Matthew Wynia, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus for The Conversation The Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting […] The post ‘Crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices, ethical decisions for hospital staff appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
HEALTH SERVICES
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Payment For Social Security Beneficiaries

More than 70 million people in the United States rely on Social Security. According to The Fool, the maximum Social Security benefit is only available to a minimal number of people. The maximum annual benefit in 2021 is $46,740, or $3,895 per month. Next year, the maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 or $50,000 is expected to rise by 5.9 percent due to rising inflation.
BUSINESS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NEW REPORT: Best careers for remote jobs in 2022

(ABC4) – As Americans demand better benefits and work-life balance, employers are realizing that offering employees permanently-remote opportunities will help fill those job openings that are in desperate need of filling. A new report from Ziply Fiber says that companies that do not offer remote work in 2022 will see a 30% rise in quit […]
JOBS
Fatherly

The Big Mistake That Prevents You From Making Real Progress on Resolutions

It’s the sad truth that no matter how many promises you make to yourself, your New Year’s resolution will probably fail. “I think the general problem with New Year’s resolutions is that most people lack preparation,” says Martin Oscarsson, a psychologist at Stockholm University who has studied resolutions. “I would imagine most people are at a New Year’s Eve party, and the topic comes up, and then they try to come up with something which they haven’t really thought about.”
LIFESTYLE

