Basketball

Panther Holiday Sports Schedule

aroundptown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for something to do over the Holiday break, the EP Panther basketball...

www.aroundptown.com

The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, December 28th

(KMAland) -- A hefty slate of holiday hoops action is on tap Tuesday. Check out the full KMA Sports Schedule below. Rock Port vs. Princeton (G/B) Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. North Andrew (G) Semifinal: Plattsburg vs. Savannah (G) Consolation: Nodaway Valley vs. East Buchanan (G) Consolation: Brookfield vs. Bishop LeBlond...
BASKETBALL
Augusta Free Press

Omicron variant wreaking havoc on sports schedules

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Two Virginia players who reported cold-like symptoms ended up testing positive for COVID last week. Things escalated quickly from there to the cancellation of today’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl. “How we navigate this is going to be so challenging because with previous...
SPORTS
aroundptown.com

Wrestlers Go 4-1 On First Day of Abe’s Rumble

The EP Panthers started their first day of competition at the 58 team Abe’s Rumble in Springfield by winning their five team pool and advancing to the 32 team championship bracket. The team had a perfect day in pool competition winning all four of their matches. EP defeated Mackinaw...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
aroundptown.com

Panther Wrestling Goes 2-2 On Day Two At Rumble

The EP Panthers competed in the Silver Bracket at Abe’s Rumble in Springfield on day two of the 58 team tournament. The annual event hosts most of the top 1A programs in the state. The Panthers were scheduled to take on the Morrison Mustangs in their first match on...
WWE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Omicron affecting local sports schedule

On the eve of their much-anticipated Northeast Conference opener on Remsen Street, the St. Francis Brooklyn women’s basketball team found out it would have to wait until the new year to jump into league action. The NEC announced Tuessday that the Terriers (4-6) were forced to cancel their home...
BROOKLYN, NY
WRAL

NC State leads Miami at the half

NC State is trying break a three-game losing streak. The Wolfpack leads Miami 41-40 at the half of its ACC road opener on Wednesday night. Forward Jericole Hellems has 12 points to lead NC State (7-5), which has lost three straight games and four of five, going back to its ACC opener with Louisville on Dec. 4.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NFL Dominates Christmas Weekend

The NFL racked up big audiences on Christmas Day, with an afternoon game on Fox and NFL Network drawing the league’s second biggest viewership of the season. A primetime contest exclusive to NFL Network scored the second largest audience in its history. The big numbers for football helped push down the NBA’s Christmas showcase, but the three games on ABC had very consistent viewership. The Fox/NFL Network broadcast of the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Cleveland Browns delivered 28.59 million viewers, trailing only Fox’s Thanksgiving game (37.84 million) this season and marking the most watched Christmas Day broadcast this century. Though...
NFL

