12 Restaurants & Bars in Maine with Something Fun to Do While You Eat & Drink
Maine has such an abundance of local food and craft beer options that it can be hard to know where to go. If you’re an antsy gal like me, sometimes you need a little more than just a place to sit and enjoy a meal; you need something to fidget with or focus on.
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine
I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun. Breakfast...
WGME
What is the reason behind the teal Halloween pumpkins on some Maine doorsteps?
It’s Halloween and kids will be hitting the streets Monday night for trick-or-treating. If you're out and about, you might notice a teal pumpkin on some doorsteps. It's a part of a campaign that's picked up steam in recent years from the Food Allergy Research and Education group or FARE.
Check Out The Funniest Maine Wedding I’ve Ever Been To
The Fall season is always a beautiful time to have a wedding. So many folks are holding their dream weddings all around Maine and some are renewing their vows after years of happy marriages. This was the case for two of my dearest friends, Matt and Rachelle Powell. Funny side...
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
A historical look at climate change’s impact on Maine’s temperatures
With summer behind us and the official start to winter around the corner, The Maine Monitor is taking a historical look at just how unpredictable Maine’s winters and summers can be, and how climate change is having an impact on the coastal state. First, we begin with a historical...
WMTW
The Week Ahead: Unseasonably Mild & Quiet Start To November
November is coming up soon, however, if you were to judge by how it feels outside this week, you'd never guess November. That's a result of above-normal temperatures for the entirety of our eight-day forecast, with the 60s dominating the maps. First thing's first; ending off October with Halloween on...
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?
Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine
During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
This Rare Yellow and Black Maine Lobster a Perfect Catch for Halloween
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks dressed up for the Halloween holiday? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. @jacob__knowles Lets find this guy a home! The cool colored lobsters have been abundant this year! #maine #lobster #lobsterfishing #fy #fyp #ocean #lobstertok #207 #mainecheck #gulfofmaine #seacreatures #interesting #sealife #oceans #oceanlife #fishing #rare #rarecatch #rarefind #coolcatch #cool #halloween #halloweencostume #costume ♬ original sound - Jacob Knowles.
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30
Time really does fly as we find ourselves at the end of another month. This is the last weekend in October, and with Halloween on Monday, most of the weekend events are Halloween-themed. I am including a few non-Halloween events, and here is also the Halloween weekend one, in case you missed it. Of course, can't forget to mention Saturday is the opening day of deer hunting season, good luck to all the hunters. The final Honor Flight Maine of 2022 will be arriving at Portland Jetport Sunday if you would like to welcome home the veterans. Have a great weekend!
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
Maine Moose Face a Serious Threat This Winter, And It Isn’t Hunters
A shorter winter season in Maine’s woodlands has created a big problem for the moose population, as ticks are active during warmer weather. These ticks last year killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves, Nasdaq.com reports. The state of Maine is currently investigating a non-traditional solution to the issue climate change has caused its moose population. They’re considering the idea of allowing hunters to harvest more moose each year.
observer-me.com
The face of hunting in Maine is changing
Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
The Top 10 Three-Way Roast Beef Sandwiches in New England
Beef. This is a sensitive topic for many. If you are reading this, you are likely in one of two categories. Person 1). You understand why it's so sensitive. You are a beef person. You know that a roast beef sandwich is NOT just a roast beef sandwich. You know that there are certain places that do the three-way roast beef sandwich far better than others. And yes, it matters.
