Here’s What You Need To Know When Paying Big Money For Quicker COVID-19 Test Results

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Patients in a crunch to get COVID-19 PCR tests quickly are shelling out hundreds of dollars to speed up results.

But as CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday, some are learning not even money can make that happen.

The door at ClearMD’s Upper West Side location warns consumers the 48-hour PCR test will take 48 hours from the time it reaches the lab, not from the time you get swabbed.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator , including mobile sites and at-home appointments

Inside, a menu gives the option to pay $150 to get the results by 8 p.m. the next day, or almost $400 for a two-hour turnaround.

When West Village resident John Bowen was catching a flight last week to the United Kingdom, he paid the $150 and got swabbed Sunday morning. But on Monday, before his 10 p.m. flight, he still had nothing.

“I’m waiting there at the check-in place in a panic. I kept calling that number. Oh, I texted them, and what I got back was a general text,” Bowen said. “Never got a phone call back. I emailed them.”

COVID VACCINE

Susan Parker of Ardsley up in Westchester County drove in with her two sons for the 24-hour test. She said she also couldn’t get a hold of anyone when the results were not back yet. They missed Monday’s flight.

“It took more than two days. They don’t answer the phone. They don’t respond to emails. They don’t respond to tweets, Facebook message, so I drove back into the city to try to find someone to talk to,” Parker said. “I just want transparency and honesty. Just tell me it’s not going to be 24 hours.”

After Rozner spoke with the medical director, he called both customers to provide a full refund, which the company promises for late results, and told CBS2, “Half my staff is out with COVID. Generally, we get our results out on our time, 98-99% of the time, but it’s difficult when you are short-staffed and we have an increase in the positivity rate.”

He added before the Omicron variant arrived the company saw 1,000 patients a day and now that number has tripled.

The company uses a Queens lab, which is also allegedly short-staffed, but he said even the clock on the 24-hour promise only starts when the specimen reaches the lab.

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sent several warnings to companies about providing accurate turnaround times, including Sameday Health.

Evan Willner of the Upper East Side paid $25 for a 36-hour test, after experiencing some symptoms last week, but said he has still not received the results.

“I had to isolate. My family had to isolate. We couldn’t really go to work. We couldn’t see other family because we didn’t know if we were going to test positive. We didn’t know if we were infectious,” Willner said.

In a statement, Sameday Health said, in part, “For the last week, we have been experiencing extremely high volumes of demand for COVID tests and results from our lab partners were taking longer than anticipated. we immediately began notifying clients, directly in communication on our website.”

The spokesperson said the company is addressing the attorney general’s concerns.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Better Business Bureau ‘s Claire Rosenzweig advises consumers ask, “Which lab is it going to? Look at the terms and conditions. What are they saying about refunds? What are they saying about delivery times?”

The attorney general’s office said if companies are not delivering on a promise, consumers can file a complaint or call 800-771-7755.

James on Tuesday issued a warning to ClearMD to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for test results. She is also demanding refunds for consumers who paid for expedited results.

The customer for Sameday Health in this story did get his refund on Monday.

CBS New York

Brooklyn Businesses Suffering Amid COVID-19 Surge, New Study Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study reveals just how hard some local businesses are being hit by Omicron this holiday season. The coffee isn’t flowing like it used to at BKLYN Blend in Bed-Stuy. “We have seen a bit of a decline in sales, which isn’t typical for us during this season, and we’re trying to figure out if it’s fear or are people not in town,” manager Desiree Mullins told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. In addition to fewer customers, the mom-and-pop shop is also struggling with staffing shortages as the Omicron variant surges. “It’s already a short staff, a skeleton crew. A couple...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Success Getting A COVID-19 Test Appears To Depend On Where In Greater New York City Area You Go

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people across New York state are still having trouble getting tested for COVID-19, even as more and more sites are coming online. It’s a familiar sight all over, long lines outside testing centers. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway found out Wednesday, access to tests really depends on where you live. “It was super, super easy,” said Jasara Peski of Montrose. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments That was the experience in White Plains, where the Westchester County Center opened as a mass testing site in an effort to meet the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Experiencing Delays In Receiving COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits; Stamford Announces Plans For When They Do Arrive

STAMFORD, Conn. (NewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s much-needed shipment of COVID-19 at-home test kits is currently delayed. The governor said Wednesday it’s due to shipping and warehouse delays that are beyond the state’s control. Lamont said his staff and multiple state agencies are working on the issue. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Once the tests arrive, the city of Stamford plans to quickly distribute the kits. Mayor Caroline Simmons said the city will get...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Adams, who will officially becomes mayor on Saturday, said New York City is at a critical moment in the fight against the virus, CBS2’s John Dias reported. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID one day after the city reported nearly 22,000 new cases due to the Omicron variant. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Health Officials: COVID-19 Cases In N.J. Double In 1 Day; Paterson Adds Mobile Testing Sites, Hoboken Begins Indoor Mask Mandate

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As COVID-19 cases rise in New Jersey, elected officials across the state are taking new action. State health officials said 20,483 new positive PCR tests were reported in New Jersey on Wednesday. That’s nearly double the numbers from Tuesday. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh held a news conference announcing he has adding four new mobile testing sites because of long lines all over the city. “I’m already late,” resident Oscar Venegas told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin. READ MORE: New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread Venegas said he had been waiting three hours to get a test at the only drive-thru...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

W Train Suspended Wednesday Due To COVID Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The W train is suspended Wednesday. The MTA tweeted “like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge.” As an alternative, use N or R trains. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments W service is suspended. Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We're running as much train service as we can with the operators we have available.As an alternative, use an N train in Queens or an R train in Manhattan. — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 29, 2021 COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Do I Need To Quarantine? How Long Should I Stay Isolated?: Health Experts Break Down CDC’s Latest COVID Guidelines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID guidelines constantly changing, experts are trying to unmask the confusion. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to health experts and patients still figuring out the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Kelsey Perkins tested positive right before the holidays. “I actually was supposed to fly to Michigan the day after I got the positive test to go see family, so I was super, super upset. I had to miss Christmas,” she said. Then, eight days into her quarantine, the CDC changed the guidelines from 10 days to five. Click here for the latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CityMD Announces Another Round Of Temporary Closures In New York And New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CityMD is once again temporarily closing some locations due to COVID staffing shortages. “To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues,” the company said in a statement. Here’s the full list of temporarily closed locations: New Jersey: – CityMD Jersey City- Grove Street – Please visit CityMD Jersey City- Journal Square – CityMD Raritan – Please visit CityMD East Brunswick – CityMD Wayne – Please visit CityMD Clifton  – CityMD Oakland (Effective 12/29) – Please visit CityMD Butler CityMD Manahawkin (Effective 12/29) -Please visit CityMD Lanoka Harbor Bronx: – CityMD East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Flight Cancellations Continue As COVID Staffing Shortages Impact Airlines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of flights were grounded again Wednesday as airlines deal with COVID-related staff shortages. Newark Liberty International Airport reported 101 canceled flights on Wednesday. John F. Kennedy International Airport had 40, and LaGuardia had 22. Preliminary numbers show 94 cancelations at Newark on Thursday, 63 at JFK and 20 at LaGuardia, but those numbers could change. That’s according to the website FlightAware.com. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Many frustrated travelers are stranded at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City To Implement ‘Stay Safe And Stay Open’ Initiative, Doubling Testing For COVID-19 In Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city will ramp up COVID-19 testing when kids return to school next week after the holiday break. The announcement came Tuesday in reaction to rising hospitalizations across the country that include children. Local leaders are banding together, as students prepare to head back to the books after holiday break. Watch: Mayor De Blasio’s Tuesday COVID-19 Briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s working closely with Mayor-elect Eric Adams to ensure a seamless transition, with the safety of children as a top priority. “Schools need to be open, and so we are moving every day to make sure our schools...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County Distributing 20,000 At-Home COVID Test Kits At Mitchel Field In Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With a spike in positive COVID cases, Nassau County has announced plans to increase access to testing. County officials say they’ll distribute 20,000 at-home COVID test kits. A drive-up distribution site at Mitchel Field Athletic Center in Uniondale is open until 2 p.m. Residents will receive up to three free kits per car on a first come, first served basis. Health officials hope access to testing will help people make informed choices. “If you know you’re positive, just stay home. Do no spread this to other people. The timing of this, right before New Year’s Eve, should help people avoid a situation where they’re potentially contagious and they go to an event and spread it to their loved ones,” said Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The county is also partnering with Northwell Health to offer free PCR testing at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn. Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Northwell Health Rolls Out Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites On Hard-Hit Long Island — In Roslyn And Riverhead

ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in New York at over 16%. In response, the state’s largest health care provider is rolling out more testing sites. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis visited one of the locations in Nassau County on Tuesday. Due to the spike in cases, big testing tents are back, a scene Long Island hasn’t seen in a long time. “It’s scary again,” said Rani Baki of Manhasset. READ MORE: With COVID-19 Positivity Rate Soaring, Long Island Getting Proactive To Beat Back The Surge But yet a welcome sight for Baki, who’s concerned he has COVID, but couldn’t find a...
ROSLYN, NY
CBS New York

City Services Under COVID Strain: FDNY Reminds New Yorkers 911 Is For Emergencies Only; MTA Cuts Trains Again Due To Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Various New York City services are feeling the strain brought on by the spike in COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The FDNY is seeing an uptick of non-emergency calls to 911. The Fire Department posted a message on social media saying ambulances do not provide COVID testing, and patients are not transported to a hospital for testing upon request. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments The department is urging New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency. “Only call 9-1-1 if you need...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County Center Reopens For COVID Testing

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Westchester officials are reopening the County Center as a COVID testing facility. Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has been exposed to COVID, will be able to get tested by appointment only. The site will not serve those looking to get tested as a requirement for travel. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here To make an appointment, CLICK HERE.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
CBS New York

Attorney General James: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. And Affiliates Found Liable In Landmark Opioids Trial

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A verdict was reached Thursday in a precedent-setting trial in New York state, pitting victims, their families, towns and communities in a class action lawsuit against a dozen pharmaceutical companies. State Attorney General Letitia James said a jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates liable “for the death and destruction they inflicted on the American people.” Another trial will be held to determine how much Teva and others will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion the attorney general has already negotiated for New York from different opioid...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 Investigates: Why Are So Many Repeat Offenders In Need Of Mental Health Services Back On NYC Streets?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From the subway to the street, NYPD data shows crime is up in New York City more than 6% compared to last year. In some of the unprovoked attacks, we’ve learned the suspect has a criminal past, with victims that have sounded the alarm before. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner investigates the troubling pattern. Scarlett Garcia, 2, was adorably social back in August, days after surveillance video showed 32-year-old Shoshannah Johnson allegedly shove her to the ground and skip away. But months later, her mother says even though she did not suffer a permanent injury, she has sustained an emotional one. “She’s afraid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Teachers Union Calls On Parents To Sign COVID Testing Consent Forms, Get Children Vaccinated As NYC Public Schools Get Set To Return

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s COVID numbers continue to surge just as children prepare to return to the classroom next week. New measures have been announced for city schools in another effort to stop the spread and keep schools open. The new rules include an increase in COVID testing in schools, more testing options for teachers and staff, and changes to the exposure protocol. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, city leaders say schools remain some of the safest places kids can be during the pandemic. This new approach is yet again another way the city is altering the rules as the actual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Doctor: COVID-19 Pandemic Has Made Many Address The Epidemic Of Loneliness They Routinely Experience

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This is the time of year when we think of gathering with family and friends. But what about those who have no one to gather with, who are left lonely? As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday, doctors have surprisingly found that loneliness is actually bad for your health. As she nears her 80th birthday, Marylin Warner says she has lived a full life, but she’s lived most of it in an empty house. “I’ve lived alone for 55 years,” Warner said. Some of those years she was a single mom to her son, or spent time with her granddaughter, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

COVID Outbreak Reported On Board Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cruise passengers on the Queen Mary 2 are spending extra days on Barbados because of a COVID outbreak onboard. Parent company Carnival UK says as a precaution, the ship is waiting for additional staff to arrive. The 28-day cruise department Southampton, England, on Dec. 13 and left New York City on Dec. 22, bound for the Caribbean. Some travelers will be flown back to New York City on Jan. 2. The remaining passengers will cruise back to England once there’s enough staff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
