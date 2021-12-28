ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Double Shooting In Queens Leaves 1 Dead

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting in North Corona , Queens on Monday night left one man dead and another one badly hurt.

The incident happened on 94-01 37th Ave., at around 8 p.m.

Police said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was shot in the chest and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

