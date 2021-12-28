ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California police shoot man suspected of shooting bicyclist

 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man suspected of shooting a bicyclist in a Southern California beach city on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in Huntington Beach immediately located the suspect and tried to apprehend him, police said in a statement.

The man was “non-complaint to the multiple commands given” and an officer opened fire, the statement said. Police didn’t say what prompted the officer to shoot.

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition. A gun was recovered, according to police.

The man on the bike who was shot was found a few blocks away. He was hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify the suspect or a possible motive for the initial shooting.

