Kymber Rhea Johnson was born on February 17, 2010 in Whitefish, Montana to her parents James and Ashley Johnson. The second of three amazing girls that they would bring into this world. Kymber brought spice to their life with her witty banter, infectious smile, kind heart and all around undeniable presence to the people she loved. On Dec. 6, 2021, Kymber, safely wrapped in her mothers arms and surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home, went to be with the Lord and ended her two-year fight with cancer.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO