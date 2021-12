To beat some of that intense Northern California summer heat, The Untz festival has decided to move its dates to mid-May. The Untz Festival holds one of the most special places in the hearts of many across the country. There’s nothing quite like a transformational festival, and this one always does it up properly. Every summer people from all walks of life and a multitude of places come together to share in their love of one powerful thing, music. Over the course of its run, The Untz has been a home for a multitude of bass music and its many subgenres, while always making sure to show love to the underground community.

