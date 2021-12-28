ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blues Beat: Liven up your evenings with local music gigs

By Domenic Forcella
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith New Year’s Eve being the main event this week, there are plenty of events on Friday — New Year’s Eve. There are a few post-New Year’s Eve shows, too, which which will be noted at the end of the column. The Wall Street Theater...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Norah Jones, Blue Lab Beats, Chuck Berry & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Singer/songwriter Norah Jones has premiered a new video for “I Dream of Christmas,” the title track from her first-ever holiday album, released earlier this year on Blue Note Records. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. I Dream of Christmas is now also available in an expanded digital deluxe version, featuring three additional tracks. Order it here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liviu Pop
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
John Jorgenson
Person
Shayna Steele
tonemadison.com

Re-mapping the local music ecosystem

How the COVID-19 fallout has continued to affect local musicians. Photo: A basement studio setup is pictured. A silver Pearl Export occupies the middle space, while a TV yellow Gibson Les Paul double-cut sits on a stand to the left, in front of a Fender amp. Between those two is a microphone on a mic stand, with its cable coiled around the microphone. A footswitch for the guitar is resting near the base of the mic stand. To the left, a natural wood-finish Squire J-bass sits on a stand in front of a large Ampeg combo amp. In the lower right-hand corner the top of a PA cabinet is visible, with more coiled instrument cables resting on its surface Small mic stands holding recording mics can be seen in front of both amps and just above the bass drum. The floor is pure cement and the back wall is entirely taken up by vibrant graffiti, spare a small , cardboard-covered window opening above the drumkit. Photo by Steven Spoerl.
MADISON, WI
Vail Daily

Lacuna — an intimate evening of musical improvisation

Pianist Holly Bowling and Guitarist Tom Hamilton are known for conversing on stages throughout the country through their instruments, creating an intimate improvisation each and every show. Tom Hamilton is a songwriter, musician and producer best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the bands Brothers Past, American Babies,...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Rock Roll#Gigs#Restaurant#Omicron Varient#Howie The Soul Potatoes#Modeans#Shell Bones Oyster Bar#Shakedown#The Arch Street Tavern#Infinity Music Hall#Tiger#1741 Pub Ggill#Dance Party
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDHL AM 920

Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Watch Gayle Hear Her Song "ABCDEFU" On The Radio For The First Time

Gayle's song "ABCDEFU" is at the center of thousands of TikTok's and its made its way to the radio too. Artists often talk about how emotional it is to hear their songs on the radio for the first time and Gayle's reaction is definitely that, emotional!. It was featured as...
MUSIC
JamBase

Norah Jones Performs For ‘CBS Mornings’

Norah Jones was the musical guest on CBS Morning’s Saturday Sessions. The singer-songwriter and pianist performed songs from her holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas. Jones’ I Dream Of Christmas arrived on October 15 and is her first holiday album. For her Saturday Session, Norah led her band — vocalist Sasha Dobson, drummer Brian Blade and bassist Gus Seyffert — through one of the originals she wrote for the record, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” She also included holiday classics appearing on the LP: the Elvis Presley-popularized “Blue Christmas” and the beloved Chimpmuks song “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy