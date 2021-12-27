Wisconsin lands a transfer kicker from the SEC

Wisconsin special teams were an adventure all year long, and the Badgers are already making a point of building up the unit in the transfer portal.

Earlier today, the Badgers landed Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso after he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal just under a month ago. Before spending the past two seasons as a Razorback, Calvaruso was a five-star kicker in the 2020 class known for his leg strength.

Why is Wisconsin landing the former Arkansas kickoff specialist? It all boils down to one simple stat. This past season, Calvaruso attempted 74 kickoffs as the Arkansas specialist. 63 of those kicks ended up as touchbacks. He averaged 64.8 yards per kickoff, and will look to help the Badgers avoid any disasters in coverage.