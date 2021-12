Dec. 23 is a big day for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. It’s their birthday. Two of the most recognizable faces in college football were born on the same day, and they will take the same field on Friday night with a trip to the national championship on the line. During their media availability on Thursday, ahead of the Orange Bowl the coaches discussed plenty of football. But they also took a minute to explain why having a birthday around the holidays is tough, at least as a kid.

