Michigan State

Wolverine TV: Watch clips from Michigan football pre-Orange Bowl practice

By Clayton Sayfie about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football held practice Monday ahead of the Dec....

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Michigan vs. Georgia odds, prediction, betting trends for Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal

No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN. It's another classic Big Ten vs. SEC matchup, even if this is the first time the schools have played since 1965.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Orange Bowl#American Football
Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Former NFL referee disagrees with controversial Mississippi State play

Another special teams disaster set back Mississippi State before halftime against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, sparking controversy on the punt return rules. Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay took issue with the Mississippi State play, taking his thoughts about the officiating crew to Twitter on Tuesday night.
NFL
Jerome Ford sends message to Alabama fans, media

One of the unique storylines in the College Football Playoff this year is the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. For some, it is the matchup of David versus Goliath. But for the Bearcats starting running back Jerome Ford, it is a chance to face off against his former team.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
Did Kirk Herbstreit’s criticism of former UM leadership lead to hiring of Mario Cristobal?

On Monday, popular ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will call the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Friday night at the Capital One Orange Bowl, was asked by the Miami Herald in a Zoom conference if he felt Miami was in a better place than a month ago — and if Herbstreit’s GameDay commentary in late September about the UM program’s leadership failings ultimately led to its significant changes.
MIAMI, FL
