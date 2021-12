Winterfest 2021 is in full swing on the Fortnite Island and with it comes new cosmetics, skins, and challenges. With each new day, a brand new challenge will be unlocked for players to complete, with the fifth challenge in the growing list being to fly 200 meters with a chicken. For some players, this might not seem to make much sense, but once you know what to do and where to look, it is actually one of the easier challenges to complete in the event. This guide will explain how to fly with a chicken in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO