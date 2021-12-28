Watch Zoë Kravitz Steal Show As Selina Kyle In Matt

While we’re not 100% sure what “The Batman” plot is, we know many villains are showing up for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader to trade blows with. The big one is obviously The Riddler (played by Paul Dano), but we also know The Penguin (Colin Farrell) is expected to show up. And maybe, just maybe, one of the biggest villains will make an appearance. However, we also know Catwoman plays a role in the film, prowling that line between good and evil that she does so well. And to get that prowl just right, actress Zoe Kravitz decided to watch some nature docs.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO