If you have dry skin, you surely know the struggle of trying to find a face wash that thoroughly cleanses without sacrificing hydration. Unfortunately, the most effective cleansers can often leave your skin feeling stripped, resulting in the dreaded tightness that those with parched skin know all too well. On the other hand, super-gentle, non-foaming cleansers may not penetrate deep enough to lift away dirt, oil, and other impurities (not to mention remove makeup). But have no fear — TZR has found the very best foaming cleansers for dry skin so you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO