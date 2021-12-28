ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wines From Tuscany Made Possible By A Man Who Lived Beyond The Wheelchair That Confined Him

By Cathrine Todd
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gian Annibale Rossi di Medelana seemed to have everything in life - a noble Italian family line dating back to the 1200s, one of the biggest estates in Tuscany, Italy, which he inherited from his family and having the reputation as a true gentleman - a Renaissance painting come to life...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
DRINKS
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
thepennyhoarder.com

10 Ridiculously Cheap Bottles of Champagne to Ring in the New Year

The iconic New Year’s celebration includes a countdown, a kiss and a glass of bubbly. Two of those are free, and the third doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to be perfect. Understanding the different types of sparkling wines can help you understand more about what...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Tuscany#Second Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#Renaissance#Super Tuscan#Castello Del Terriccio#Ch Teau Latour
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northforker.com

The orange wine comeback: Ancient technique enjoys a resurgence

Alie Shaper inside her Peconic tasting room. (Credit: David Benthal) So what is this thing, “orange wine”? You may or may not have heard of it, and there’s good reason if you haven’t; it’s an ancient technique that had virtually disappeared from modern winemaking. It...
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

Burgundy's Red, Barolo is Too

Barolo and Brunello di Montalcino have a problem: the wine-drinking world outside Italy is far more used to Bordeaux and Burgundy, and comparisons are difficult. But that is also their advantage. The new vintages of each will be released soon: that's 2017 for Brunello, and 2018 for Barolo. The former...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

9 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
CBS News

How to taste sparkling wine like a professional

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on the effects climate change is having on the European wine industry. While in England, she met Stephen Skelton, a viticulturist and "Master of Wine." Until recently, Skelton said the English climate was too cold to produce quality sparkling wine that made Champagne, France, famous.
DRINKS
Mashed

How To Choose The Perfect Bottle Of Bubbly, According To A Sommelier

For eons, it seems — ok, actually just since the late 19th century, per Imbibe – Champagne has been de rigueur for New Year's Eve celebrations as well as other festive occasions. If you've got Champagne taste on the proverbial beer budget, you may have to settle for a budget-priced sparkling wine like a Chateau Walmart or Target Blanc. If you've got the money to spend, though, then you might want to consider treating yourself and your guests to the real deal, which is to say, Champagne with a capital C.
DRINKS
Real Simple

A Non-Alcoholic Wine Guide to Prepare for Dry January and Beyond

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Who says a fine wine has to contain alcohol? For years, Europeans have been enjoying non-alcoholic wines and spirits that have been through a process called dealcoholization. As you may have guessed, this is a method where almost all of the alcohol is removed while maintaining the original flavor of the drink—and these days, you can find any type of wine, Champagne, beer, or spirit sans alcohol.
DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Make an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the Classic Cocktail Made Better With Mezcal

Mezcal, technically, is a distilled spirit made from the agave plant, but you can also think of it as a kind of fever. Mezcal tends to obsess people. Consume them. It is a wild spirit, smoky and mercurial and powerful as an ox, but develop a taste for it and you’ll find it’s all you want to drink for months. And while it can sometimes feel difficult to find an entry point on something so bold, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is the cocktail that points at the furious thrashing bull that is mezcal, and hands you a saddle. Mezcal’s been made...
FOOD & DRINKS
BevNET.com

ITALICUS Aperitivo Launches ‘Quest’ for the Most Creative Aperitivo Cocktail Inspired by Art

– ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, the Italian Aperitivo adored by bartenders all over the world, has announced the launch of Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge 2021; a bartending challenge inspired by art and creativity. ITALICUS is a brand that encapsulates art in all its forms, representing innovation, excellence, courage and uniqueness and this contest will honor art’s liquid expression: cocktails.
FOOD & DRINKS
Laurinburg Exchange

For celebrations, English fizz is on the rise

LONDON — English sparkling wine has been gaining prestige in recent years, with some experts comparing it to Champagne in taste and quality. Globally, the sector is still relatively small: IWSR Drinks Market Analysis reports that sparkling wine produced in the U.K. represents about 0.2% of total global sparkling wine volume. But sales are growing: U.K.-produced sparkling wine volume rose by almost 11% from 2015-2020, the report said.
DRINKS
Marin Independent Journal

The best wine books of the year

As delightful a beverage as wine might be, a deeper understanding of culture and history invariably enhances the pleasure of opening a bottle. Here are six of the best books on wine published in 2021, each of which will broaden your perspective on what’s in the glass. • ‘South...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebeveragejournal.com

Worldwide Wines Offers First Port RTD From Iconic Brand

Worldwide Wines launched the first Port-based ready-to-drink offering in Connecticut from Croft, one of the oldest and most distinguished Port houses. The new Croft Pink Port & Tonic canned cocktail offers flavors of ripe strawberry, raspberry, cherry and citrus mixed with tonic water at 5.5% ABV. Served chilled or over ice from its 100% recyclable packaging, Croft Pink Port & Tonic is sold in 250-ml cans, 4-packs. “Croft’s rich heritage and history spanning over four centuries has inspired us to maintain a pioneering spirit,” said Adrian Bridge, Managing Director, Taylor Fladgate. “By releasing the world’s first-ever rosé Port, and now first rosé Port cocktail, we continue to innovate and bring versatile, refined options to the market that have the future in mind while staying rooted in tradition.” Croft was established in Portugal in 1588, producing from Quinta da Roêda, one of the finest estates in the Douro Valley. In September 2001, Croft became part of The Fladgate Partnership, the family-run group which also includes the famous Taylor’s and Fonseca Port houses. David Guimaraens, Technical Director and Head Winemaker, The Fladgate Partnership, said of the offering, “By combining Croft Pink with the perfect amount of proprietary tonic, the result is a delicious cocktail, bursting with character that will surprise and delight even people who are not familiar with this outstanding Port.”
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
DRINKS
winemag.com

10 Vintage Champagnes Worth the Splurge

Sparkling wines reign supreme around holidays and the undisputed benchmark of the category is, of course, Champagne. When looking for that special bottle to cap off a toast, look no further than vintage Champagne. Made in only the best years from grapes all harvested within the same vintage year, these offerings provide a unique snapshot of time and place that cannot be found in nonvintage bottles.
DRINKS
Fort Worth Weekly

From the Vine to Holly Wine

I don’t much care whether my fruit is organic or not, as long as it tastes good, but if I were forced to choose a preference, it would be fermented, hands down. So when I read about The Holly Natural Wine Bar & Shop, the fact that the new Near Southside establishment purveys only natural wine wasn’t what interested me. As Renée Zellweger famously declared in Jerry Maguire, “You had me at ‘wine bar.’ ”
DRINKS
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy