What you do get is a period-appropriate growl from the exhaust that boomerangs past and behind you and an experience that’s about as detached from driving a modern car as is possible. At first awkward – to steer, to find third gear, to trust you’re unlikely to barrel roll through Hammerhead – then a sheer delight and you realise it just wants to play. Suddenly Stirling Moss’ observation that the wheel is merely to point a car in the direction of a corner, the steering is done by the throttle, rings true. It’s a silly car, it makes no real sense in the context of the competition here, and I find myself wanting to sign up for next year’s one-make series immediately. But I must move on, because it’s time for an argument.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO