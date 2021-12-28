Top Gear's guilty pleasures: the Fiat 500C

A Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, derestricted autobahn and a trip to the Nordschleife? Should’ve checked the weather forecast... That whole ‘everything slows down when you’re about to die or have a massive shunt’ thing? It’s true – this entire lap has turned into one of Chris Harris’ signature, gratuitous slo-mo drift shots... and not in a good way. I’m in the process of having a 10-minute accident and there’s not a massive amount I can do about it, besides cling on and wait for the crunch. I’m dialling in every degree of steering lock and millimetre of throttle travel with the caution of a safe cracker, but we’re still all over the place. Forget understeer and oversteer, how about no steer? I’m not totally without blame here. Anyone with even a loose grasp of physics could have foreseen that a £2.7m, two-tonne, 1,578bhp leviathan on cold Michelin Cup 2s clawing at nothing but water would be a bit of a handful – but I had to go and utter those three tiny words, didn’t I: “It’ll be fine.” Top Gear has done some stupid stuff in its time, but this takes the biscuit.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO