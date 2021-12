Ubiquilin 4 (UBQLN4) is an important member of the ubiquitin-like protein family. An increasing number of studies have shown that UBQLN4 is an important regulator of tumorigenesis. Nevertheless, the biological function and detailed mechanisms of UBQLN4 in colorectal cancer (CRC) development and progression remain unclear. Here, we identified UBQLN4 upregulation in CRC tissues and it is positively associated with CRC size, TNM stage, and lymphatic metastasis. Patients with high UBQLN4 expression had a poor prognosis. Functionally, overexpression of UBQLN4 significantly promoted CRC cell proliferation, migration, and invasion, while UBQLN4 silencing elicited the opposite effect. This result was consistent with the conclusion that UBQLN4 expression correlated positively with the CRC size and lymphatic metastasis. In vivo, UBQLN4 silencing also inhibited tumor growth. Mechanistically, using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) and western blot experiments, we identified that UBQLN4 activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway to upregulate β-catenin and c-Myc expression, thereby promoting CRC proliferation, migration and invasion. A rescue experiment further verified this conclusion. Dual luciferase reporter, real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR), western blot and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays indicated that the transcription factor CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein beta (C/EBPβ) directly bound to the UBQLN4 core promoter region and activated its transcription, upregulating β-catenin and c-Myc expression to promote CRC progression. Thus, our findings suggest that UBQLN4 is a key oncogene in CRC and may be a promising target for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with CRC.

