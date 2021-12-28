ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tutu's passion for justice

By the editorial board
The Citizens Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesmond Tutu’s death Sunday at 90 offered the world a reminder of what leadership looks like at a time when authoritarian martinets offer reminders of what he so passionately opposed. When Nelson Mandela and other leaders of the anti-apartheid movement still were imprisoned in the 1980s, Tutu used...

www.citizensvoice.com

BBC

Obituary: Desmond Tutu - South Africa's rebellious priest

Desmond Tutu was the smiling South African archbishop whose irrepressible personality won him friends and admirers around the world. As a high-profile black churchman he was inevitably drawn into the struggle against white-minority rule but always insisted his motives were religious, not political. He was appointed by Nelson Mandela to...
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
The Independent

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa An American family — mine — found standing room at the back.We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we shook hands with Tutu on the steps upon leaving, he made a joke. Something like: “So, it really is a white Christmas.”Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu. He couldn’t resist...
indianapublicmedia.org

Remembering Desmund Tutu’s life and legacy

Former Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, died Sunday at 90. Tutu’s passionate voice helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. World leaders and people around the globe mourned his death and praised the legacy he left behind, including his more recent work as an activist for racial justice and LGBT rights. NewsHour Special Correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault joins.
WWLP

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
Laredo Morning Times

Desmond Tutu, exuberant apostle of racial justice in South Africa, dies at 90

Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa's ebullient apostle of racial justice and reconciliation who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against the system of White domination known as apartheid, died Dec. 26 in Cape Town. He was 90. The cause of death was complications from cancer, according to...
Idaho8.com

Desmond Tutu, anti-apartheid leader and voice of justice, dead at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican cleric whose good humor, inspiring message and conscientious work for civil and human rights made him a revered leader during the struggle to end apartheid in his native South Africa, has died. He was 90. In a statement confirming his death on...
Reuters

Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu

(Reuters) -South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on Sunday aged 90. Following are reactions to his death. PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA. “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our...
Wenatchee World

A timeline of Desmond Tutu's life

A timeline of Tutu’s life 1931: Desmond Tutu is born in Klerksdorp, a town around 105 miles to the west of Johannesburg. 1948: The white National Party launches apartheid in the run-up to 1948 national elections. It wins popular support among white voters who want to maintain their dominance over the Black majority. 1955: Tutu begins teaching at a high school in Johannesburg where his father is headmaster. 1958: Tutu joins the priesthood. 1962: Tutu moves to Britain to study theology at King’s College London. 1966: Tutu moves back to South Africa and begins making his views against apartheid known. 1980: Tutu leads a delegation of church leaders to Prime Minister PW Botha, urging him to end apartheid. Although nothing comes of the meeting it is a historical moment where a Black leader confronts a senior white government official. 1984: Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring about the end of white minority rule. 1985: Tutu publicly endorses an economic boycott of South Africa and civil disobedience as a way to dismantle apartheid. 1990: State President FW de Klerk unbans the African National Congress (ANC) and announces plans to release Nelson Mandela from prison. 1991: Apartheid laws and racist restrictions are repealed and power-sharing talks start between the state and 16 anti-apartheid groups. 1994: After Mandela sweeps to power at the helm of the ANC in the country’s first democratic elections, Tutu coins the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe the coming together of various races in post-apartheid South Africa. 1994: Mandela asks Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was set up to listen to, record and in some cases grant amnesty to perpetrators of human right violations under apartheid. 1996: Tutu retires from the church to focus solely on the commission. He continues his activism, advocating for equality and reconciliation and is later named Archbishop Emeritus. 2013: Dubbed “the moral compass of the nation,” Tutu declares his support for gay rights, saying he would never “worship a God who is homophobic.” Dec. 26, 2021: Tutu dies in Cape Town, aged 90.
GoDanRiver.com

Desmond Tutu, the world's 'moral conscience,' dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of the country's past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country's moral conscience.
Press-Republican

SUNY lecturer reflects on late Tutu's legacy

PLATTSBURGH — Portia Allie-Turco’s generation was the last one born under apartheid in South Africa. For her, momentous is the death of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, archbishop emeritus of Cape Town, on Dec. 26, 2021. The 90 year-old was awarded the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize “for his role as...
Washington Post

Desmond Tutu stood for Palestinians and many others. We should honor his global struggle for justice.

Redi Tlhabi is a South African journalist and presenter of “The Big Debate” on ENews Channel Africa. Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, one of South Africa’s greatest citizens, has gone to his eternal rest at age 90. I grew up in the township of Soweto, in Johannesburg, home to another global icon, Nelson Mandela. Tutu and Mandela were neighbors and it was a source of much inspiration to have two Nobel laureates in the area.
The Blade

Editorial: Tutu’s moral authority

With the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the world celebrates a moral giant who helped lead South Africa toward freedom and battled injustice everywhere he found it. Archbishop Tutu died Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90.
The New Yorker

Remembering Desmond Tutu’s Hope

There are times in my life—in many lives—when multiple identities come into play. I was born in Due West, South Carolina, during Jim Crow, and was what was known in some quarters as a P.K., a preacher’s kid. Both my grandfather and my father were ministers in the A.M.E. church. My father was an Army chaplain, and so we moved around a lot. At an Army school in Alaska, I was the one Black kid in class, and when we moved to Atlanta things weren’t a whole lot better. When it came time to go to college, my friend Hamilton Holmes and I arrived at the University of Georgia as the first Black students to attend, and we were met with all kinds of ugly rejection. And so when I first met Archbishop Desmond Tutu—“the Arch,” as he was widely and affectionately known in South Africa and beyond—all those identities came into play. And apartheid, the focus of his worldwide campaign, was something I knew a little about.
Newsday

Desmond Tutu's faith and grit

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, of South Africa, who died Sunday in Cape Town, showed the courage of a true peacemaker. Clad in his trademark purple robe, he ran one day in 1985 to protect a man about to be burned on the makeshift pyre of a blazing automobile by an excited mob. The targeted Black man was said to have collaborated with white authorities enforcing the explicitly racist laws then in force.
The Independent

African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead

African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa s brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country.But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize winner's support for issues they're uncomfortable with, such as his support for LGBTQ rights democratic freedoms and environmental issues.Tutu died Sunday at age 90. His casket is to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town where the public is invited to file past to pay their respects...
