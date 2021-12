Gone but certainly not forgotten, the BMW Z3 M Coupe is one of the quirkiest M cars ever made, and also one of the rarest. Only 6,791 units were built, but just 1,112 examples had the more desirable S54 engine sourced from the M3 E46. The earlier ones had the S50 from the M3 E36 and made 321 horsepower whereas the later ones manufactured from September 2001, as is the case with this car, packed 325 hp.

