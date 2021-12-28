ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai i20N across Australia: Day 2

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian flag (and countless others, come to think of it) might...

www.topgear.com

allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
WRAL

Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes

SYDNEY — Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant exploded, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to schedule an emergency national cabinet meeting. The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates and caused at least one state to cut back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
electrek.co

Australia has no offshore wind power, but that’s about to change

Australia is about to get its first offshore wind farms. The three projects will consist of two floating wind farms and one fixed-bottom wind farm, with a total installed capacity of 4.3 gigawatts. Australia’s Energy Estate and Spain-headquartered BlueFloat Energy, which are partnered to develop offshore wind projects in Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control

The vast wine-growing region now known as the South Australian Riverland produces more than a quarter of Australia’s wine grapes and developed a reputation for producing large volumes of cheap cask wine – an image it is now attempting to dislodge. But in a remarkable quirk of fate, the Riverland began its life in the late nineteenth century as an irrigation colony run on principles of temperance, with no sales of alcohol allowed across the thousands of hectares of land used to grow irrigated crops on either side of the River Murray. And although some time later the Riverland did...
DRINKS
The Independent

Fire damages front doors of Australia's Old Parliament House

A fire damaged the front doors and exterior of Australia's Old Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday.The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, although a small group of protesters had been gathering outside the building. One witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that he heard protesters chanting “let it burn.”Social media footage showed flames leaping up the doors, a thick plume of smoke rising above the building, and police dragging protesters away from the front steps.The Australian Capital Territory emergency services said they were called to the scene just before noon and found the front doors alight. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
IFLScience

World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Has Officially Started Producing Power

Electricity has started flowing from the Hornsea 2 wind farm, which will become the world's largest offshore wind farm when it is complete. Located off the UK's east coast, it's unlikely to hold the title long, however. The expansion of onshore wind has flattened out, but offshore is very much in the exponential growth phase, and some immense projects are under development and consideration. China's largest offshore wind farm reached full operation a day later.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bolivar Commercial

China and Taiwan passes US and leads world science production for the first time

A carry-out concept “made in the far east” left an industry and arrived at research institutions. An unprecedented survey of Folha shows that Chinese scientific production reached the mark of highest performance in the world, surpassing operating system in the United States in an unprecedented way. Scientists linked...
AGRICULTURE

