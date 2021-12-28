ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluation of the Effect of Clinical Characteristics and Intensive Care Treatment Methods on the Mortality of Covid-19 Patients Aged 80 Years and Older

 2 days ago

Sibel Oba; Mustafa Altınay; Aysel Salkaya; Hacer Şebnem Türk. Background: Older adults have an increased risk of mortality from Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Despite the high number of publications on the topic of Covid-19 pandemic, few studies have focused on the intensive care treatments of Covid-19 patients aged 80 years and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Intensive Care#Mortality Rate#Hfnc#Nimv#Crp#Ferritin#Ldh#Survivor#Pct
