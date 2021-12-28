ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoBank report: Forces that will shape rural economy in 2022

By Editorials
Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy is poised to slow in 2022 relative to 2021, but economic growth will continue at a pace that is well above average. Consumers have powered the economic recovery since mid-2020 and that will continue in the coming year. Consumer spending is expected to rise another 4% to 5%...

