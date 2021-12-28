ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

God’s loving nature

Milton Daily Standard
 2 days ago

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love. In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only...

www.standard-journal.com

Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
opelikaobserver.com

Best Medicine for Loneliness

Kind friends often express concern for me by saying, “I know you have missed Dean this year.” Those caring words remind me of the loneliness I have endured during my first year without Dean. They also remind me how, by the grace of God, I have not allowed myself to become a victim of loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
pwrker

The Reality of Relationships with Narcissistic Partners

To make it “work” with a Narcissist you’ll have to accept that you’ll be the only one that is ever emotionally invested in the relationship. You’ll have to accept a fundamental imbalance of love, care, compassion, and empathy and that your needs will always come second to the narcissist’s needs and wants. You will live with an adult toddler and never expect them to “grow up” and take responsibility for their actions. They can’t and they won’t. Ever.
Upworthy

The pope shared his advice for a happy marriage and he only needed three words

Living through 20 months of a worldwide pandemic has definitely taken a toll on everyone’s mental health. It’s also had a significant effect on marriages and families. A recent group of studies cited by PBS found that the pandemic has created a range of parental stressors, such as school closures, job losses and interruptions in care for children with chronic diseases.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

Grief Is Evidence of Love

Fourteen years ago, the day before Thanksgiving, I lost my sister Tracie to breast cancer. She was 37, married, and the mother of three children. I can’t remember what happened the next day—what we ate or who even cooked. Everything was a blur. A couple of days after we laid Tracie to rest, my mother called me. William, my only brother, was being hospitalized. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong, but he couldn’t breathe. I refused to believe that anything bad could happen to him, that the world could be this cruel, this relentless. But four days after he was hospitalized, he died. I had not yet unpacked my bags from Tracie’s funeral. The grief was so overwhelming, so consuming, so mind-boggling that I collapsed. Two weeks after William’s funeral, it was Christmas. My four sisters and I all gathered at my parents’ home. It was like we were sleepwalking. There, but not really present.
SOCIETY
Fox News

The government is not your God

Politics is a bad religion. People may argue about the purpose of religion. For some it is a moral code—a set of principles that provides guideposts to living a virtuous life and that helps man to win the fight against his own human nature. For others, it creates a sense of purpose or belonging to a community.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

To Each, His Appropriate Blessing

How often have we heard a child complain that something is not “fair” because he or she didn’t get what his or her sibling got? As if “sameness” equals fairness! True fairness demands we recognize the uniqueness of each individual and treat him accordingly. Yaakov expressed that understanding when he bestowed upon his sons his blessings. Each bracha was unique; each tailored for the son receiving it.
RELIGION
ccenterdispatch.com

Christmas – God’s Gift to Us

The Advent season is upon us and Christmas will be here soon. I love Christmastime—the decorations, the music, the food, Christmas specials on TV, being with family, and the gifts on Christmas Day—especially watching the kids tear into theirs. I like it all so much, I’d probably jump the gun a little. So, we have a rule in our family that Christmas music and decorations have to wait until after Thanksgiving.
RELIGION
csl.edu

Trusting God’s plan

Idonis King’s path to Concordia Seminary, St. Louis began with a wrong turn. It was 2014. It was a typical day for King, who had been out driving. Missing his turn, he saw the stone pillar greeting visitors at the edge of campus: “Concordia Seminary.”. He remembered that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
guideposts.org

God’s Gift of Forgiveness

Is there something in your past that you simply cannot put behind you? If you are having a hard time forgiving yourself or someone else, talk to God. He longs to transform your life through the grace of His forgiveness. Heavenly Father, Your forgiveness is one of the greatest gifts...
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

God made us because of His love

Q: Why did God create people knowing that we would disappoint Him and disobey Him? — G.C. A: God made us because of His love. On a human level, we know that love needs an outlet — that is, love yearns to be expressed and shared. In a far greater way, God’s love is the deepest expression of His desire to have fellowship with mankind. That’s why He created Adam and Eve. And He created them in His image so that they would have the ability to love also — to love each other, and to love Him. God is love — and now this wondrous characteristic of His personality was being given to Adam and Eve. What a gift!
RELIGION
newwaysministry.org

Christmas: God’s Limitless Love Enfleshing

Each galaxy, each star, each living creature, every particle and subatomic particle of creation, we are all made in God’s image.…How?. Genesis gives no explanations, but we do know instinctively that it is not a physical image. God’s explanation is to send Jesus, the incarnate One, God enfleshed.
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Grow In The Light Of God's Word

“I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won't have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.”. As a vegetable gardener, I can tell you that the more hours of light you have, the bigger your crops will grow. For more than 30 years, I’ve used a special light bulb for gardening called a grow light. It emits a certain kind of light that causes plants and trees to grow. You use it in areas where there isn’t enough light for plants to survive. I planted young redwood trees on the shady side of my house and used the grow lights on them until they got tall enough to get sunlight on their own. Today those trees are about 40 feet tall.
GARDENING
hannapub.com

Christmas is story ‘of a loving God’

The past year or so have been frustrating, confusing and sometimes frightening. Along with everything else in our lives, our expressions of faith have been impacted. Many of us could not take part in services and gatherings that have always been part of our Christmas traditions. Even some of our family gatherings were skipped.
RELIGION
Watertown Public Opinion

The Message: The holy love of God

Here are a few examples of what we frequently hear in our culture and, tragically, in our churches today:. "If God is love then there should be tolerance for my lifestyle." "If God is love then certainly he would want me to do what makes me happy." The problem with...
WATERTOWN, SD
New Haven Register

The God Squad: What the rabbi loves about Christmas

When Father Tom Hartman and I were together as the God Squad, before his passing in 2016, one of our most beloved annual traditions at this time of year was for Tommy to write a column on what he loved about Hanukkah and for me to write one on what I loved about Christmas. I am left alone now to hold up my end.
RELIGION
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, mending day happens; there are sox, shirts, jeans, you name it and it probably needs mending. Besides clothing, there is upholstery, fences, relationships, and even broken hearts to mend. Mending clothing isn’t all that complicated, but, on mending day, aren’t we ever so thankful that You did not give us a dozen children. We’re thankful and grateful for the three girls (or are there five girls now?) who sort of call us substitute parents even though they were nearly all grown up by the time they became a “part of our family.”
RELIGION
Milton Daily Standard

Glad tidings and Happy New Year

In 1998, my daughter, Paula, gave me a journal entitled, “Reflections from a Mother’s heart.” It has almost 200 questions on more than 200 pages. I started hand writing some of the answers at that time. Then the journal got put on a shelf. A few months...
RELIGION
Record-Courier

For good to those who love God

“And I have declared to them Your name, and will declare it, that the love with which You loved Me may be in them, and I in them.”. There is an imminent finality that looms over these words recorded by John the apostle. The scene is this: It is the...
RELIGION
Carrie Wynn

Relationships Need Unconditional Love

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

