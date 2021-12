The Bishop LeBlond girls' basketball team capped off a busy week with a win in their home tournament championship Wednesday night. The Eagles (11-1) got off to a hot start, sinking five three-pointers in the first quarter and eight total in the first half, riding that momentum in a 66-34 win over Plattsburg in the LeBlond tournament championship at Grace Gymnasium.

PLATTSBURG, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO