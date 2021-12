I don't care if you are a Democrat or Republican. What I care about is this Green New Deal. I am not going to write for or against it, I am going to ask your readers to do their own research. Don't rely on any news source or internet platform, do the research yourself. Where do the materials come from for the electric cars batteries, wind turbines or solar panels and where and how are they mined? Where and how are they disposed of when they no longer work? Where are they manufactured, what kind of fuel do those factories use?

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO