With UCLA football's 2021 season complete after the team withdrew from the Holiday Bowl amid COVID-19 issues within the program, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly has now entered the fifth and final year of his current contract with the Bruins. As questions continue to circulate over what the future holds for Kelly with the program, Jon Wilner of the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News reports that while it is "more than likely " that Kelly will at least complete the fifth and final season of his contract, nothing is set in stone that he will lead the Bruins in 2022.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO