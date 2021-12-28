ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omar Gandhi Architect Heads to the Maritimes for Red Cedar-Clad Residence

Cover picture for the articleOmar Gandhi Architect heads to the Maritimes for his latest project. Intended to be the primary East Coast residence for Omar Gandhi and his family, the ground floor also serves as a dedicated community studio. Located in the North End of Halifax, Canada — just minutes away from accessing...

Architect Omar Gandhi combines home and office life in Halifax

Architect Omar Gandhi was looking for a way to consolidate home and office life when he came upon an overgrown, narrow lot in the North End of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Gandhi, who heads up his eponymous practice in both Halifax and Toronto, hadn’t set out to design his own space, but as luck would have it, the right spot discovered at the right time offered an opportunity he couldn’t refuse.
Seabreeze House / RX Architects

Architects Design Building With Oversized Undulating Slabs To Provide Extra Shade for Residents

Alzheimers Villa / NORD Architects

Well-heeled Sandbanks locals blast 'ridiculous' plans to squeeze two 9ft-wide £1m homes onto 19ft-wide plot meant for a garage that was bought for £600,000

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

A 460-year-old ancient globe that shows a world even before Australia was discovered may fetch $40,000 in an auction.

This Shipping Container House Celebrates Materials That Are Typically Concealed

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

