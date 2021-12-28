ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Hints from Heloise: Maintaining household data

Union Leader
 2 days ago

Keep important information and records in one spot in your home or in clearly labeled files online. Organize it in a way that works for you. Make sure it's also easily accessible in case of an emergency. And be certain that family members know where the info is kept. Here's what...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Tips for Getting Rid of Dust Mites in Your Home

Dust mites are microscopic organisms that feed off humans’ dead skin. Wherever we are, they are, living on fabric surfaces such as our carpets, bedding, and curtains. Nearly 100,000 dust mites can live in one square cubic meter of carpet, and a single bed can hold over one million of them at one time. While they aren’t parasitic or dangerous, their feces is. Dust mites’ excrement is full of bacteria, enzymes, and protein that can cause allergic reactions.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

16 Types of Showers for Your Bathroom

The practice of showering is as old as waterfalls, though people without a natural cascade near their home have relied on other types of showers throughout the ages. Historically, showers have ranged from clay urns wielded by Egyptian servants to Roman public showers fed by aqueducts to the first mechanical shower, powered by a hydraulic pump and invented by a stove manufacturer from London in 1767.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Clean a Bathroom Fan—Because It's Probably Covered in Dust

With just the flip of a switch, a bathroom fan goes to work to remove odors and the excess moisture in the air that can help feed the growth of mold and mildew. Most bathroom fans are mounted in the wall or ceiling and connected to a standard 120-volt electrical current. The fan draws moisture-laden air into the unit and expels it through a vent to the outside. Some models are combination units that include a light fixture, heat lamp, or music speaker as well as the fan.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

5 Tips for Getting Rid of the Most Difficult Furniture Stains

Most of us probably didn’t understand our parents’ obsessions with keeping food and drinks off the couch until we eventually had our own prized possessions to worry about. Furniture stains and splotches are usually the last thing anyone wants to think about when trying to curate the perfect domestic space, but there’s nothing remotely enjoyable about discolored blobs on upholstered furniture.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

This Is How a Professional Cleaner Cleans Baseboards

Cleaning baseboards: you may not love it, but you need to do it. Dirty baseboards can make a whole space feel unkempt and uncared for, so cleaning them is an important (if annoying) chore. Thankfully, with the help of a few experts, you can easily clean your baseboards and keep them clean longer. Keep reading to find out how.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Polish#Hepa#Heloise College#The Pasadena Star News
goodhousekeeping.com

10 Best Mops for Any Floor Type, Tested by Cleaning Experts

Vacuum cleaners are usually the tool of choice for removing dust bunnies, hair and large debris from hard floors. But when it comes to nabbing super-fine dust and cleaning away stuck-on messes and grime, you need a good mop. Today's top-rated mops have come a long way from the cotton...
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

How to Get Mold Out of Clothes

You left your favorite sweater in the hamper for too long, and now it’s getting moldy. Do you throw the sweater out or try to rescue it? Even though mold can seep deep into fabrics, your wardrobe can usually be saved if you know how to clean clothes exposed to mold spores.
APPAREL
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Quick-cleaning for a party

Most of us worry about our homes looking perfect when entertaining and having guests over. Well, we shouldn’t. Our invited guests are usually friends and family, and they are more interested in eating, drinking, laughing and enjoying being together for the event. They are not going to snoop around to do a white-glove inspection or hunt around for dust bunnies. So don’t fret. Instead, just do a “top” cleaning for the event. Stand in the middle of the room and take a fast look around. Clean the tops of the surfaces that are going to be seen or used during the party. To do this, put a clean sock on each hand and then wipe off all the dust you can see. Set aside only 10 minutes per room.
HOME & GARDEN
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Unshrink a sweater

DEAR HELOISE: Can you tell me how to unshrink a sweater? My brother gave me a beautiful Norwegian sweater from one of his Navy trips. It was washed without my knowledge, and now it feels like I’m wearing a child’s sweater. Of course, I’m heartsick! Perhaps there is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Credit-card safety

Here's a reminder of how to keep your credit cards safe, particularly during this busy time of year. When you receive a new credit card, sign it in ink. Then record the card information and keep the info in a safe place. Do not lend your credit cards to anyone....
ECONOMY
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Make your own citrus deodorizers

To save money, you can create your own citrus deodorizer for your house. It will cost less than buying commercial ones, and will smell just as good and help mask odors. Here’s how to make one. 1. Fill a large pot with water and add any citrus — grapefruit,...
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

How To Clean Stainless Steel Appliances: 5 Easy Methods

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Owning a set of gleaming stainless steel appliances can make a kitchen feel modern...
HOME & GARDEN
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise:Establish five family rules

As the year 2021 is ending, this is a good time to set up new family rules for 2022 so household tasks don't become a big problem. Let your family know what you expect from them, with a few guidelines for everyone to follow. It will help keep your home organized and running more efficiently. Here are five suggestions:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy