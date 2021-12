Helping women to eat healthily before and during pregnancy would reduce the risk of obesity for their children, according to a new study.Researchers from the University of Southampton found children aged eight or nine were more likely to be obese if their mother had a poor diet during pregnancy and before.The research, published in the International Journal of Obesity, analysed data on the diets of 2,963 mother-child pairs who were part of the UK Southampton Women’s Survey – a long-running study that tracks the health of mothers and their children.Mothers who were younger, had attained fewer academic qualifications, smoked and...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO