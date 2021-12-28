TOP 10: Law enforcement academy shifts sites after controversy (No. 4)

A planned protest during the May graduation of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy led to monumental changes for the program in 2021.

The year began with the program located on the Lewiston campus of Niagara University as part of a collaborative program between the institutions. The law enforcement academy is a partnership between the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara University’s Criminal Justice and External Programs departments. The program trains both hired and sworn officers as well as pre-employment recruits.

All was well until the May graduation ceremony for cadets. Typically held on the NU campus, the university took action to move the graduation from the campus after learning that a group of NU students planned to conduct a protest at the event. The university reserved space for the graduation at a downtown Falls hotel instead.

Word of the planned protest appeared to have surfaced after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the murder of George Floyd. University representatives have reportedly expressed concern that any protest at the academy graduation would be "embarrassing" to the families of the recruits.

The move was not received well by Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, Falls Police Superintendent John Faso and Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey, the chairman of the Niagara County Legislature’s Community Safety Committee.

Said the sheriff, ”Our academy is located at Niagara University and I would prefer to have the graduation at Niagara University. I would like to feel support at NU and I don't feel we're getting support as law enforcement or the law enforcement academy."

NU officials later said the relocation was the result of a “scheduling conflict” but the damage had already been done.

Academy grads accepted an offer from the Niagara Falls School District to host the ceremony and received a hero’s welcome inside and outside the ceremony.

Two months later, Godfrey and Filicetti announced plans were underway to relocate the law enforcement academy from NU to the campus of Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. It officially returned to the NCCC campus in July.

As the year came to a close, the Niagara County Legislature approved a resolution that will commit up to $3 million in funding for the construction of a new academy complex. The money will come from the county's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which draws from the county's allocation under the American Rescue Plan.

While NCCC has provided a classroom and other facilities for the academy, Filicetti said a new building, with increased space and up-to-date technology, is needed to provide optimal training and education for future law enforcement officers.

"We are adding components to the academy that require more room than we currently have," Filicetti said. "These include a use of force simulator, a reality based training space for conducting exercises, a "mat room" for training in defensive tactics and four full classrooms. This will also offer opportunities for students at NCCC (in the Criminal Justice degree program) to use the facility."

The new academy would be a 14,000 square foot facility with a price tag estimated at more than $5 million. In addition to the new building, the project would also include the repaving of NCCC's Lot #4 parking lot.

The county hopes its $3 million dollar commitment will allow it to gain $2.5 million in matching funds from the SUNY Community College Capital Program to assist in the construction. The request for that funding is now pending before SUNY.