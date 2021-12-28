ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Riot Games agrees to pay $100 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

(Reuters) – Tencent Holdings' Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. The company said it will pay $80 million to the members...

