Anna Spann

Stephanie Anne Pletcher, 44, of Jane Lew gained her wings on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Weston on August 23, 1977, a daughter of the late James Hugh Lipps and Karen Sue Weese. In addition to her parents, Stephanie was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Burkhart. Forever cherishing their memories of Stephanie are her daughter, Kiersten Pletcher and companion, Brett Murray of Jane Lew; stepmother, Shelia Lipps of Broad Run; four siblings: Michael Messenger, Jimmie Lipps, Jordan Lipps, and Montana Lipps; four nieces and nephews: Brycen Lipps, Brayden Lipps, Sophia Messenger, and Gino Messenger; and one special niece, Raeleigh Cookson. Stephanie graduated from Lewis County High School in 1996. She worked as a Secretary for Lipps Wrecker Service for over 20 years. Stephanie enjoyed spending time camping in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. She liked to read books, watch movies, and going out to eat with family and friends. Stephanie’s family meant the world to her and she will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, Stephanie’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service to assist with funeral expenses. Stephanie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stephanie Anne Pletcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

JANE LEW, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO