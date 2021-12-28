ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Spann

Winchester Star
 2 days ago

Anna Spann, 85, passed away December 18, 2021, of natural causes. Our sincere prayer is that she is at home and at peace with her Lord and is resting in Him. She leaves behind her daughter Lynn, her son-in-law Melvin, her son Girardeau Jr., her...

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

peakofohio.com

Ruth A. Wilcoxon

Ruth A. Wilcoxon, 90, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on December 19, 2021. She was born in Logan County on September 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Luther H. Jacks and Mary (Grear) Jacks. Ruth attended Bellefontaine schools and graduated in 1950 at Concord Local High School (presently Concord Community Center of Champaign county) and shared fond memories of times as a principal's assistant and spending most of her lunch hours roller skating in front of the school.
URBANA, OH
WSJM

Dale Avery

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.
PAW PAW, MI
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Powell Chronicle

Newport Buzz

RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
realitytitbit.com

WSJM

Lilburn N. Robinson

Lilburn N. Robinson, 85 of Coloma, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8th at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. After the service everyone is invited to remain at the church for a time of food and fellowship.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WDTV

Gale Malcolm Ross

Gale Malcolm Ross, 68 of Webster Springs passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown just hours before his 69th birthday. He was born December 25, 1952 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Kenneth Elmer and Clare Christine (Nichols) Ross and was a part of the Muskogee Creek Nation. Malcolm was a Drama and Mathematics teacher for the Nicholas County Board of Education, he taught at Richwood High School. He enjoyed acting in community theatre productions, woodcarving, and excelled at knitting. Malcolm had accomplished many things intellectually; but also physically, having been an Olympic Contender in Judo. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Mary (Bell) Ross; son, Jason Bookheimer; siblings: Merrie (David) Schwartz of Pensacola, FL, Kathy (Brian) Armstead of Milton, and Mike (Judy) Ross of OH; special niece, Paula Ross of Fairmont; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ross family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
brownwoodnews.com

Davy Kelley

Davy Lee Kelley, age 82 passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. A graveside service will be 2pm Thursday, December 23rd at the Fairview Cemetery in Grosvenor, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Davy was born on Thursday, September 28, 1939 in Marble Falls, Texas...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
WDTV

Stephanie Anne Pletcher

Stephanie Anne Pletcher, 44, of Jane Lew gained her wings on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Weston on August 23, 1977, a daughter of the late James Hugh Lipps and Karen Sue Weese. In addition to her parents, Stephanie was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Burkhart. Forever cherishing their memories of Stephanie are her daughter, Kiersten Pletcher and companion, Brett Murray of Jane Lew; stepmother, Shelia Lipps of Broad Run; four siblings: Michael Messenger, Jimmie Lipps, Jordan Lipps, and Montana Lipps; four nieces and nephews: Brycen Lipps, Brayden Lipps, Sophia Messenger, and Gino Messenger; and one special niece, Raeleigh Cookson. Stephanie graduated from Lewis County High School in 1996. She worked as a Secretary for Lipps Wrecker Service for over 20 years. Stephanie enjoyed spending time camping in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. She liked to read books, watch movies, and going out to eat with family and friends. Stephanie’s family meant the world to her and she will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, Stephanie’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service to assist with funeral expenses. Stephanie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stephanie Anne Pletcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
JANE LEW, WV
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Sandusky Register

Mattie Ruth Irby

SANDUSKY — Mattie Ruth Irby, of Sandusky, transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Mattie was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on Thursday, Feb. 29, a leap year. She resided in Sandusky for 70 years. Mattie was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist...
SANDUSKY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Marcellus Redd

Marcellus R. Redd, 51, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PROCTORVILLE, OH
theloganjournal.com

Perkins, Kelvin Dwayne

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, 1 p.m., Summer Shade Cemetery. Kelvin Dwayne Perkins, 55, of Auburn passed away Dec. 20, 2021 at Skyline Medical in Nashville. He was born in Monroe County to the late Louie Perkins and Lanna (Page) Perkins, who survives. He and his wife owned and operated Kelvin’s...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

