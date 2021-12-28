ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Griffin Daily News
 2 days ago

Today is Friday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2021. On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the...

The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle's had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they'd managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
Washington Monthly

Why Americans Don't Know Enough About Black History

In marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre last summer, The Oklahoman reported that many people had never even heard of it. Of course, it's shameful that so many of our fellow citizens are unaware of "one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history." But it is not terribly surprising.
SOCIETY
Slate

The story of an all-American slave ship.

It seemed obvious that the Uncas was involved in the illegal slave trade. The brig, flying the American flag, was spotted in March 1844 lying at anchor by the mouth of the Gallinas River. Located near the border of Sierra Leone and Liberia, this was a notorious site for the trade in enslaved Africans that remained ongoing despite having been banned for decades by both Great Britain and the United States. When his crew spotted the Uncas, Josiah Oake, commander of a British naval vessel called the Ferret that was patrolling the West African coast for slavers, became suspicious. He brought his concerns to Thomas Craven, captain of the American warship Porpoise, part of a small fleet known as the Africa Squadron invested with the authority to intercept American ships trying to skirt the trans-Atlantic slave trading ban.
U.K.
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate's publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
Taylor Daily Press

Surprise and disappointment: a second American time capsule reveals its secrets

The time capsule was likely the one described in a newspaper article from 1887. The wet copper box left at the base at the time contained a special bullet, a button with the Virginia state flag and other memorabilia around it. American Civil War. It also contained a small Bible, a Masonic book, and an 1881 guide to Richmond.
SCIENCE
TravelNoire

Inside St. Augustine: The Birthplace Of African American History

St. Augustine is considered the "Birthplace of African American History.". While the Florida city is known for both its Spanish and British history, historians say African Americans played a significant role that shouldn't be ignored. According to historians, Africans were among the first to explore Florida in the...
POLITICS
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS

