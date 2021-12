Dir: Will Sharpe. Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones. 12A, 111 minutes.Cats should be eternally grateful to the artist Louis Wain. Before the popularisation of his feline illustrations, which clothed them, humoured them and embroiled them in human mischiefs – brawling, gambling, or playing cricket – the cat had a largely utilitarian function. As his new biopic, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy says, it was Wain who saw them as “ridiculous, silly, cuddly, frightened and brave”, just like people. It was he who vindicated the cat fanciers of late Victorian England and helped normalise the...

ANIMALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO