ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Greensburg Daily News
 2 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021. There are three days left in the year. On Dec. 28, 2014, the war in Afghanistan, fought for 13 bloody years and still raging, came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of...

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021 with three to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Woodrow Wilson, 28th...
ASTRONOMY
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
thesource.com

This is America… Masked White Supremacists March at Lincoln Memorial

This is America…. A gang of white men half masked walking in broad daylight with police escorts, all coordinated in their uniformed outfits dressed in khaki pants and caps, blue jackets, and white face masks, stormed the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington DC this past Saturday. These...
PROTESTS
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Benazir Bhutto
Person
Brendan Hines
Person
Galileo Galilei
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Vanessa Ferlito
Person
Mackenzie Rosman
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Books, Confederate memorabilia found in Robert E Lee time capsule but no rumoured coffin photo of Lincoln

Conservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, have opened a time capsule found inside the pedestal that until recently supported a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.Inside they found books, money, ammunition, documents, and other artifacts, but speculation regarding the presence of a photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin proved unfounded.The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule they had been looking for.“It does appear...
POLITICS
Variety

Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram on ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Diversity, Working With Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the concept of time — and feeling like you’re running out of it — is central to the narrative. Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram play Lord and Lady Macduff, the fertile young couple who represent all that has eluded the Macbeths — a bushel of children to continue their lineage and potential for upward mobility in their political future. They’re time incarnate. In the pantheon of film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Scottish play, the Apple and A24 production stands out, not only for its modern black-and-white cinematography, but...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Celebrity#Birthdays#Charles Jones#History Today#Italian#Neptune#Congress#American#City College#Pakistani
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Iraq
AFP

Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu: 2021's notable deaths

From Britain's Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths of 2021. Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" but who was jailed for murder in 2009, dies on January 16 aged 81.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy